POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information on a road rage incident in Plymouth when a couple were threatened by a man with a knife.
The incident happened on Tavistock Road around 4.20pm on Thursday, November 14, last year involving a black VW Golf and a red van.
A pair in the Golf were blocked by the van when they were joining Tavistock Road from Budshead Road. The van driver tried to cause a collision and was abusive.
A confrontation between all involved happened out of their vehicles in the road by McDonald’s restaurant.
The van driver made threats with a knife before driving off. No one was injured.