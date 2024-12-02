Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm December 3 to 4am December 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 7pm December 4 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Launceston to Liftondown lane closure/convoy working for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm December 11 to 6am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross, lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm December 13 to 6am December 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Down to Launceston, lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm December 16 to 6pm December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.