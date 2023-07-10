Drivers in and around West Devon will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm July 10 to 4am July 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 13 to 4am July 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Stowford lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 7pm July 17 to 6am July 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm July 18 to 6am July 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Meldon lane closure for drainage survey.
• A30, from 7pm July 19 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage survey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.