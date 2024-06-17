Drivers in and around West Devon will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am December 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm June 17 to 6am June 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross to Liftondown carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via Bridestowe, Lewdown and Lifton.
• A30, from 8pm June 19 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Both directions Okehampton bypass, lane closure for Sign maintenance.
• A30, from 7pm June 21 to 6am June 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End exit slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Whiddon Down and return.
• A30, from 7pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Meldon exit slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A30 eastbound to Tongue End, junction and B3260.
• A30, from 8pm June 24 to 6am June 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for road markings, diversion via A386 and B3260 to Tongue End junction.
• A30, from 7pm June 25 to 6am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Whiddon Down to Tongue End junction, Okehampton, carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via minor road through Sticklepath.
• A30, from 7pm June 27 to 6am June 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Whiddon Down carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via minor road through Sticklepath.
• A30, from 7pm July 1 to 6am July 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End junction, Okehampton to Sourton Cross carriageway closure for road markings, diversion via B3260 and A386.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.