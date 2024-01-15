Drivers in and around West Devon will have 14 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 8pm January 3 to 6am March 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross entry slip road closure for drainage works, diversion via A30 eastbound to Meldon.
• A30, from 6am January 4 to 11pm March 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A30, from 6am January 9 to 8pm March 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross lane closure and 50mph speed restriction for drainage works, NOT suitable for any vehicle over 3.5M wide.
• A38, from 6pm January 2 to 5am June 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 15 to 6am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 17 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, South Tawton to Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Whiddon Down lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 9pm January 18 to 6am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Liftondown to Sourton Down, Okehampton, carriageway closure for survey works. Diversion via A388, Fore Street, New Road and Baring Ct to re-joint the A30 at Sourton Down. Stowford entry slip diversion via un-named local road southbound to join main diversion.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tongue End lane closure for drainage works.
• A30, from 7pm January 19 to 5am January 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Crockernwell lane closure for horticultural works.
• A30, from 7pm January 25 to 5am January 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Stowford lane closure for horticultural works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.