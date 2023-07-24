Drivers in and around West Devon will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 6pm April 11 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Twelvewoods to M5, junction 31 mobile lane closures for drainage works.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 8pm July 26 to 4am July 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Whiddon Down to Cherriton Bishop - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Sourton Cross to Okehampton, lane closure for barrier repairs.
• A30, from 8pm July 28 to 5am July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Okehampton - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.