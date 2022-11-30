A ROAD closure will be in place in the village from Tuesday December 13 until Friday December 16.
Hoopers Lane, Gunnislake will be closed between 19:00 on December 13 until 06:00 on December 16. The road will be closed to allow utility asset works to take place.
A diversion route will be in place. The footway will remain open. During this time there also will be other roadworks taking place in the village at Fore Street and Newbridge Hill so delays are expected. For more information on roadworks visit: https://www.cormacltd.co.uk/roadworks-and-traffic/