A GUNNISLAKE road will be closed this month to allow a popular community event to take place.
Calstock Road will be closed on May 27 from 9am until 11pm for the Rising Sun Soap Box Derby which will see participants racing along the road in their homemade karts.
The event organiser will display notices at the road to be closed at least fourteen days before the closure.
To view a map of the closure visit: https://one.network/?tm=133811876.
For further updates about planned roadworks and closures in Cornwall visit: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/transport-parking-and-streets/roads-highways-and-pavements/roadworks/