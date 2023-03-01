PC Wayne Thielmann of West Devon Police said: ‘As a neighbourhood team we have not received any complaints of speeding vehicles along Buzzard Road but that is not to say some vehicles may appear to be going faster than is deemed appropriate. If we do receive complaints we will deal with it in an appropriate way. The neighbourhood team frequently receives complaints of vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit and we carry out speed enforcement in areas where concerns are raised. What tends to happen is that results show that the problem is not as bad as what local residents perceive. Drivers breaking the speed limit are dealt with through education or the issuing of a fine, however, the majority comply with the designated speed limit.’