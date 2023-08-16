Cllr Mann said: “We’ve gathered the quantitative evidence which proved what we already knew, that there’s a dire shortage of affordable and suitable homes in the area. This applies to both renters and buyers. We have gathered our own stories of people who are struggling to find a home and these will be offered as evidence to Devon Communities Together. DCT want to hear from people in various scenarios and they will be asked if they are happy to be interviewed for their situations to be added to the evidence.