Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock has helped a walker in distress who got lost on the moor.
The incident happened on Monday, November 25 and involved a lost walker who got into difficulties on boggy terrain south of Princetown.
A team spokesman said: “The police called our team at 6.19pm to assist a walker who was unable to get off the moor due to boggy ground and darkness.
“He was at a confirmed location and uninjured, so only a small party was deployed to assist police personnel who had also deployed. The walker was escorted back to Princetown.”
The area is well-known by walkers for its tricky very wet and marshy ground.
The rescue team advised: “If you find yourself needing help on the moors, phone, ask for the police and then for mountain rescue.”