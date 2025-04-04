The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Tavistock team helped a teenage girl who became hypothermic on Beardown Tors.
The teenager, who was part of a walking group, had just finished a 36-km hike and set up camp for the night.
The team was called just after 9pm on March 23, as the other hikers were concerned for the girl’s welfare.
Two rescue parties where deployed to the casualty, one with a casualty bag and another with a medical kit and a stretcher. The team assessed her as hypothermic with low energy levels.
After rest and warmth, the girl was able to walk downhill where she was transported by a team Land Rover to the rescuers’ meeting point and handed over to South Western Ambulance personnel.