A MOUNTAIN rescue volunteer and two friends have been recognised for raising £1,500 for the Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team (DSRT).
Alex Batson, Gareth Forrest and Darren Foley who organised a fundraising film show about high adrenalin mountain biking in West Devon at Yelverton Hall which has a community cinema.
DSRT member Alex received the Cyril Stringer Award from fellow member Steve Ayres. The award is presented annually to a team member who raised significant funds for the team.
The award is in the memory of Cyril Stringer, a long-serving team fundraising officer who obtained significant National Lottery funding to buy a Land Rover 4x4 to enhance moorland searches. Cyril died from pancreatic cancer, when otherwise he would have given many further years to the team.
Alex thanked sponsors of the film night and added: “This was the UK premiere and we could have filled the hall twice over it was so popular.”