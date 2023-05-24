Last Thursday (May 25) the council received a letter from Royal Mail which outlined plans to install a replacement post box for the one that was removed last September from Fore Street. According to parish councillor Alistair Tinto, it will be placed at the Quay, on the green by the steps near the landing stage.
Cllr Tinto said: ‘We don’t know how soon it will take and we are checking that Royal Mail intend to reinstate the afternoon collection and priority collection. Thank you to everyone for your support in getting this done’.