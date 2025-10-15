The conductor of the Chagford Singers is holding a choral workshop day on Saturday, November 8 for a charitable performance later in the day for the Crediton Parish Church Music Endowment Fund.
The workshop day is open to all, and conductor Tina Guthrie will be leading participants through a rehearsal of Karl Jenkins’ well-known work The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, as part of the Remembrance weekend at Crediton Church.
The day will begin at the Boniface Centre, located next to the church, at 9:15am where participants can register and collect the score if needed, with the first rehearsal starting at 10am.
Rehearsals will then move into the church. Tea and coffee will be available during refreshment breaks, but organisers ask that participants bring their own lunch. Lunchtime is scheduled from 1:10pm-2pm. Some Chagford Singers will be in attendance although the choir is not directly involved.
The day will end with an informal performance of the piece at 4pm. The performance will be accompanied by piano, organ, flute, cello and percussion.
Admission for the performance is free, but donations are welcome and will go towards the Crediton Parish Church Music Endowment Fund, which supports music-making within the church, especially for young people.
Set up in 2010, the fund provides financial support for church music at the Holy Cross Church in Crediton. Its primary aim is to build a capital fund to offer long-term financial support for church music and young musicians. The fund offers grants to young people to help to cover the cost of musical activities such as music and singing lessons and support for choral and organ scholarship. It also contributes to music staff salaries and improvements to music education in the church.
Anyone wishing to take part should book a place by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/crediton-parish-church-music-endowment-fund/t-rpvdyza.
