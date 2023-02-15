The books are: Hortus Ericaeus Woburnense, which is a catalogue of heaths in the collection of the Duke of Bedford, which was printed in 1825 and Salictum Woburnense, a catalogue of willows, indigenous and foreign, in the collection of the Duke of Bedford, which was printed in 1829. It is one of only 50 copies printed and contains more than 100 hand coloured engraved plates.