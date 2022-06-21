Rail strikes will see no trains passing through any Cornish lines

THIS week will see three days of rail workers’ strikes across the national network – during which Great Western Railway (GWR) won’t be running any trains west of Plymouth on the Cornwall mainline through Saltash and Liskeard, or on local branch lines such as Liskeard to Looe, Par to Newquay, Plymouth to Calstock and Gunnislake, Exeter to Okehampton and Exeter to Barnstaple.