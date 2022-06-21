Rail strikes will see no trains passing through any Cornish lines
THIS week will see three days of rail workers’ strikes across the national network – during which Great Western Railway (GWR) won’t be running any trains west of Plymouth on the Cornwall mainline through Saltash and Liskeard, or on local branch lines such as Liskeard to Looe, Par to Newquay, Plymouth to Calstock and Gunnislake, Exeter to Okehampton and Exeter to Barnstaple.
Strikes were being planned this week, starting today - Tuesday (June 21), Thursday (June 23) and Saturday (June 25) with rail workers and signallers protesting over proposed changes to working conditions and reductions in staffing.
Customers are being advised to avoid travelling as even where trains are running the service will be severely reduced.
For more information, visit gwr.com/strike and www.transportforcornwall.co.uk for alternative bus services.
