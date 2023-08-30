Aslef has announced strike action for Friday September 1 and the RMT on Saturday September 2.
On the strike days a reduced, revised timetable will operate across several train operators, including GWR. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all.
Services will only operate for a limitedperiod, starting later in the morning and finishing much earlier in the evening. If you intend to travel where trains are running, please check before you travel.
Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because they will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.Other train operators are also affected by this action, so onward travel could also be affected.
Where we are able to run services, they are expected to be extremely busyand we are not able to provide bus replacement services.
Customers who purchased tickets but do not travel can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.Those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.To help customers, tickets for strike days will be valid for travel onalternative days on GWR services, as per below:Season-ticket holders can apply for compensation through the Delay Repay scheme.The refund policy remains in place. If you hold a return ticket, you can claim a refund of your unused full fare, even if only one leg of your journey is affected.
Friday September 1 – Strike dayAn extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 7am and must be completed by around 6.30pm.If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please do check both outward and return journeys.A very limited service will run only between:SaturdaySeptember 2 – Strike dayAn extremely limited service will operate. There will be a reduced operating window; services will start at 7am and must be completed by around 6.30pm. If you intend to travel where trains are operating,please do check both outward and return journeys.A very limited service will run only on the following routes between:
Sunday September 3 – Non-strike day
Trains will run as planned with some changes to service start-up and some planned cancellations. Please check before you travel.
The Night Riviera Sleeper service will resume.