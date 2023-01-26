GWR are warning people to check their travel as rail strikes have been announced to take place next week. Two days of rail strikes will take place on Wednesday February 1 and Friday February 3 affecting Devon and Cornwall travel.
On strike days (1 and 3) only a reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes.
A limited service, starting later and finishing earlier (between 7.30am and approximately 7.30pm), will run only on the following routes between: Exeter St Davids and Exmouth, Exeter St Davids and Paignton, Plymouth and Gunnislake and Penzance and St Ives.
If you intend to travel on these routes, please check before you travel. Trains that are operating will be busier than usual because we will not be able to offer the normal service frequency.
TfL and TfW services are not affected by strike action and will continue to run as planned.
Unlike previous strikes, the days in between strike days and immediately after the last strike day will be largely unaffected and GWR expects to be able to operate a full level of service, with some very minor alterations.
Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket; those who travel and are delayed may be entitled to Delay Repay compensation if they are delayed by 15 minutes or more.
To help customers, tickets will be valid for travel on alternative days on GWR services as follows:
Tickets for 1 and 3 February can be used the day before, or up to and including Tuesday 7 February.
For more information or updates visit: https://www.gwr.com/