Quiz night for Ukrainian aid trips to border

Subscribe newsletter
A CALLINGTON Lions couple are hosting a quiz night in aid of Ukraine.
Lions Emma and Andy Burnard are raising funds for the trip they are making to Poland to deliver much needed Ukrainian humanitarian aid.
The couple have already assisted with two trips to the Polish border with the ‘SendingLovetoUkraine’ team that load up vans to be driven over.
Andy explained that the situation in Ukraine hasn’t changed much and people still need our help.
Andy said: ‘It’s a very humbling experience. Once you’ve been there, you’re gripped by the situation.
‘They are still in need. We’d hope that someone would help us if we were in the same situation’.
The Lions couple are hosting the quiz night to raise funds for the next trip which is happening on October 22 where 10 vans will be delivering fifteen tonnes of aid and also the following trip at Christmas to deliver sports equipment to 1,000 orphans that are being looked after by three Lions groups in Warsaw. The vans that will leave next month will be loaded with items such as medical equipment, wheelchairs, nappies, sanitary items, teddies, mattresses and much more.
The quiz night is being held on Friday, October 14 at Callington Town Hall, starting at 7.30pm.
The Callington Lions and SendingLovetoUkraine team have been overwhelmed with the extreme generosity of people, but it is becoming harder to raise funds, especially in light of the current cost of living crisis.
Andy said: ‘We’ve tried to think of different ideas and ways of raising funds.
‘We want to try and get as many people in for the quiz as we can. The quiz night makes an evening out for people. It wil be a fun social event that can also raise money for the appeal.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |