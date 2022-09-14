Quiz night for Ukrainian aid trips to border

The Lions couple are hosting the quiz night to raise funds for the next trip which is happening on October 22 where 10 vans will be delivering fifteen tonnes of aid and also the following trip at Christmas to deliver sports equipment to 1,000 orphans that are being looked after by three Lions groups in Warsaw. The vans that will leave next month will be loaded with items such as medical equipment, wheelchairs, nappies, sanitary items, teddies, mattresses and much more.