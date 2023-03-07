The Meeting House will also be open on Saturday and Sunday March 18/19 from 9am to 6pm each day for visitors. Mary Andrews will give a talk on ‘Margaret Fell (an early founder of The Society of Friends/Quakers)- a woman way ahead of her time’ from 1pm on Saturday, followed by a talk by Simon Dell on ‘The Quaker Tapestry’, from 4pm on the same day. The normal meeting, from 10am to 11am, is on Sunday.