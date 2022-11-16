Public event road closure

By Times reporter  
Saturday 26th November 2022 10:30 am
[email protected]
Share
Roadworks
The road closure will take place on Saturday December 3. (Pixabay )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A ROAD closure will be in place in Callington at the start of next month.

The closure of Fore Street has been approved by Cornwall’s highway authority.

The road will be closed due to the Callington Christmas light switch on that will be taking place on Saturday December 3 between 4pm-6.30pm. The light switch on will be at 5pm and will be conducted by mayor and portreeve, Mike Tagg.

The event organiser will display notices at the street to be closed at least fourteen days before the closure.

Please visit the following link to view a map, the site notice and approved Order: https://one.network/?tm=131019331

More About:

CallingtonCornwall
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0