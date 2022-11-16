Public event road closure
Saturday 26th November 2022 10:30 am
The road closure will take place on Saturday December 3. (Pixabay )
The road will be closed due to the Callington Christmas light switch on that will be taking place on Saturday December 3 between 4pm-6.30pm. The light switch on will be at 5pm and will be conducted by mayor and portreeve, Mike Tagg.
The event organiser will display notices at the street to be closed at least fourteen days before the closure.
Please visit the following link to view a map, the site notice and approved Order: https://one.network/?tm=131019331
