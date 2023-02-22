A CHARITY meal, run by Tavistock pub the Market Inn last week, has raised more than £600 for the Shelterbox Turkey and Syria earthquake relief fund.
Some of the proceeds from that full-price event paid for a free community meal on the same night, also provided by the pub, at Tavistock Area Support Services which supports older people’s needs.
The pub event also staged a raffle of football tickets for Arsenal v Brighton.
The pub’s management thanked all the local businesses who contributed time and products for the meals. The success has encouraged the pub to consider another fund-raising event also show-casing West Country producers.