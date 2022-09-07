£70,000 for local groups
Subscribe newsletter
The NATIONAL Lottery are urging community groups in Devon to apply for the chance to win funding of up to £70,000.
The People’s Project, launched by the National Lottery Community Fund, provides funding grants to communities across the UK and raises awareness of the amazing work community groups do in the area.
After a three-year break, The People’s Project is back to support communities to thrive and to provide much-needed funding for local groups.
Applications are open and groups are being urged to apply. If you know of an amazing local project and wish to decide where up to £70,000 of funding could be put to use in your local area, then make sure these groups get involved.
Over £4 million is up for grabs and since The People’s Project started in 2005, it has awarded around £45 million to over 1,000 causes.
Blondel Cluff CBE, chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “I am delighted to announce the return of The People’s Projects. Thanks to National Lottery players this programme not only delivers much-needed funding to the heart of communities, but also showcases the incredible efforts of hard-working grassroots groups and projects across the UK.
It also offers an exciting opportunity for the wider general public to have their say in how National Lottery funding is used to make a difference to people’s lives in their area, particularly in these challenging times.’
In May 2023, 95 shortlisted groups will take part in a national campaign and get the chance to feature on regional TV news (ITV) to showcase the work they do and why they should receive the funding. The winners will be decided by public vote.
Deadline for applications is 12 noon on Friday October 7. Groups are urged to apply early due to the high volume of applicants.
For more information and to apply visit: www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |