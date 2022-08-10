What can £170k get you? The cheapest homes for sale right now
Looking to get on the property ladder but trying to keep costs to a minimum?
We’ve done the research for you and found five of the cheapest houses on the market in and around Tavistock.
Russell Court Gardens - £110,000
This top floor apartment is close to the centre of Tavistock and benefits from communal gardens. Inside, there is an open plan lounge and dining room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Market Street - £115,000
This first floor apartment is directly in the town centre and has access to a communal roof terrace. The apartment is made up of an open plan kitchen and living room area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
West Street - £130,000
This flat is on the ground floor of a historic Grade II building. Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen, an office space, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Boughthayes - £165,000
This end-terrace house has a courtyard garden and views across the town. It is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Market Street - £169,950
This top floor apartment is in a converted Georgian residence and features a terrace balcony. Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
