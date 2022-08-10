What can £170k get you? The cheapest homes for sale right now

Wednesday 10th August 2022
From apartments to houses, these are the cheapest homes for sale in Tavistock. (Mansbridge Balment )

Looking to get on the property ladder but trying to keep costs to a minimum?

We’ve done the research for you and found five of the cheapest houses on the market in and around Tavistock.

Russell Court Gardens - £110,000

This top floor apartment is close to Tavistock’s town centre. (Salisbury’s Estate Agents )

This top floor apartment is close to the centre of Tavistock and benefits from communal gardens. Inside, there is an open plan lounge and dining room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Market Street - £115,000

The apartment is in a Grade II listed building. (Mansbridge Balment )

This first floor apartment is directly in the town centre and has access to a communal roof terrace. The apartment is made up of an open plan kitchen and living room area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

West Street - £130,000

The flat is in a historical building by the town centre. (Miller Town & Country )

This flat is on the ground floor of a historic Grade II building. Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen, an office space, a bedroom and a bathroom.

Boughthayes - £165,000

The apartment comes with a garden to the rear. (View Property )

This end-terrace house has a courtyard garden and views across the town. It is made up of a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Market Street - £169,950

The apartment has a terrace balcony. (Salisbury’s Estate Agents )

This top floor apartment is in a converted Georgian residence and features a terrace balcony. Inside, there is an open plan lounge and kitchen area, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

