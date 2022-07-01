Prize winning cattle strut their stuff
By Ethan Heppell | Apprentice Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 1st July 2022 4:00 pm
Share
(Ethan Heppell / MDA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
THE grand livestock parade at the Devon County Show commenced earlier today, July 1, with prize winning male and female cattle being shown off for all to see.
The parade is to commence again tomorrow, July 2.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |