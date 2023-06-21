Princetown Community Primary School is hosting its summer fair this year on Friday, July 14.
The event in the grounds of the school on Tavistock Road, will run from 3pm to 5pm.
There will be a barbecue, face painting, a tombola, a range of different games, a plant sale, hook a duck, beat the goalie, bric-a-brac, name the bear, guess the weight of the cake, golden ball, soft drinks, ice cream and more.
There will also be a raffle, which will see many tempting prizes up for grabs; last year’s first prize was a 40 inch smart television.
Entry is free and open to all.