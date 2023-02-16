a ‘connecting the community’ event will be taking place at Princetown Community Centre on Monday, March 27.
The event is hoted by Wisermoney charity partnership and West Devon CVS and will feature a lot of local information and advice stands, with signposting to other services.
The event will take place from 12-3pm, welcomes families and there will be with free hot food and drinks.
For more information about the event or to run a stand of your own, contact Billie Burnett of West Devon CVS on 07704 155984.