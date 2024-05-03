Two Princetown B&B owners received praise yesterday (Thursday) from fellow B&B owners on the Channel 4 Four in a Bed reality show competition.
Nikki and Terry Hirst, who run the Ramblers’ Rest, have been in the competition which has been screened every day this week. The idea is to win a cash prize as the top B&B out of four competitor businesses when the owners judge each other after staying a night in each location. The final episode is tonight (Friday) at 6pm when the final vote is counted and the winner announced.
In yesterday’s episode it was the couple’s turn to host their competitors for one night at their accommodation which is aimed at hikers and others enjoying the great outdoors on Dartmoor.
The pair said they watched the episode with fellow villagers at a packed special screening in the Prince of Wales pub.
Although their self-catering business model was not for everyone, the majority of the other owners admitted to enjoying the somewhat novel experience and all said they would like to return. One of the guests said she had the best night’s sleep out of all the other sites and also enjoyed the hot tub or spa the Ramblers Rest offers.
Only one B&B owner said self-catering was not for her and suggested reviewing the idea, but the others entered into the spirit of their stay and made their own breakfasts with their own food with relish.
Three years ago Nikki, a former teacher, and Terry, a carpenter, traded in their careers for the dream of owning a ‘charming’ getaway on Dartmoor and bought the former Railway Inn to change to a B&B.
Nikki, with her experience in hospitality, marketing, and business, took the lead on guest relations, online presence, and managing the rooms. Meanwhile, Terry's carpentry and building skills became invaluable in renovating the property.
They cater for those seeking a touch of rustic luxury after their outdoor adventures.
Terry said: “We had a fantastic time filming. Meeting the other proprietors was a highlight – there's always something to learn from fellow providers, and we definitely made some new friends along the way."