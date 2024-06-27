A campaigner for action on repairing potholes is due to appear on BBC Spotlight news today (Thursday).
David Newcombe, nicknamed Tavistock’s Mr Pothole, for highlighting the drivers’ scourge on his Tavistock Pothole Club Facebook page, has been filmed round the town at the blackspots.
He came to wide prominence through his stunt of lying in the middle of a 15-ft pothole on the main road from Plymouth into the town - pictured. He suggests this led to Devon County Council highways taking swift action and repairing it - after denying it needed emergency pothole work.
David said: “It’s amazing how my Facebook page and in particular me lying in hi-viz in the road, has attracted wide attention, far away from Tavistock. It got very frustrating being told by highways that the potholes I reported to them for attention were not actual official potholes according to their criteria. But, magically the work was done on the big one on the Plymouth Road. But I will continue to reporting them properly and recording them on my Facebook page. An increasing issue now is the poor quality of repair which leads to potholes re-opening because they’re not finished properly.”
David is due to appear on BBC Spotlight news this afternoon, from 1.30pm, and possibly tonight at 6.30pm.