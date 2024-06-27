David said: “It’s amazing how my Facebook page and in particular me lying in hi-viz in the road, has attracted wide attention, far away from Tavistock. It got very frustrating being told by highways that the potholes I reported to them for attention were not actual official potholes according to their criteria. But, magically the work was done on the big one on the Plymouth Road. But I will continue to reporting them properly and recording them on my Facebook page. An increasing issue now is the poor quality of repair which leads to potholes re-opening because they’re not finished properly.”