Devon County Council is proposing to add a £4 million boost to tackle potholes and for highway repairs.
County councillors backed the proposal on Friday, February 14.
In addition to highway budget increase, £5 million could be added for services for vulnerable children.
Cabinet member for finance, Phil Twiss, said: “Our postbags regularly include complaints from residents about potholes on our roads.
“It is important that when there is some extra money available to do more to tackle the problem it should go to that. I am delighted that the budget now includes an additional £4 million to highways to help address this issue.”
The full council will meet on Thursday, February 20 to finalise the budget for 2025/2026.