Devon & Cornwall Police took part in an operation to tackle knife crime this month and has yieled some positive results from the crackdown.
National initiative, Operation Sceptre ran from Monday, November 13 to Sunday, November 19 and involved all 43 forces taking part in intensified efforts to crack down on knife-enabled crime and violence.
The focus of this phase was on online knife retailers and responsible selling as well as raising awareness among parents to ensure they are aware of what packages are being sent to young people at home and educating young people about the dangers of knife carrying.
For the first time, the force introduced the use of a mobile knife arch to engage with the public and provide education to prevent knife carrying.
In addition to the use of the knife arch, activity for the week across Devon and Cornwall included test purchases of knives with local retailers, targeting known knife carriers and providing knife surrender bins at various locations across the two counties.
The force was pleased to achieve the following results: 172 knives removed from circulation, 35 school and college visits, 20 retailer visits, te addresses visited where purchase of offensive weapons had been traced to, five stop and searches and three knife arch engagement events.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker of Devon & Cornwall Police said, “You can see from these results that we take knife crime very seriously. We remain in a position as a force where knife carrying is the exception rather than the norm – however, continued awareness raising and targeted activity helps to challenge perceptions of knife crime and identifies and prosecutes those who cause harm.
“By providing education and engagement in schools and colleges we hope to prevent young people from carrying knives. It’s a common misconception that carrying a knife makes you safer, but this isn’t true and could in fact put young people in more danger.”