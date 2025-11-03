A MUCH-loved Cornish village pub has gone up for sale, as its long-time owners prepare to retire after nearly a decade at the helm.
Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been appointed to market The Queens Head in Albaston, near Gunnislake, a traditional and welcoming local pub nestled in the heart of the Tamar Valley – an area of outstanding natural beauty in South East Cornwall.
The freehold property, which comes with an asking price of £425,000, is described as a characterful pub offering a great selection of drinks and home-cooked food. The business includes a cosy bar, beer garden, private parking, and a spacious four-bedroom owner’s residence. In recent years, it has benefited from significant refurbishment and regular community events such as bingo nights, quizzes and live music.
Owners Glynis and Tony Wilson, who have run the pub for the past nine years, said the decision to sell was made so they could enjoy their retirement after nearly a decade of serving the Albaston community.
“We are putting The Queens Head up for sale so that we can enjoy our retirement,” they said. “We’ve had a lovely nine years here and will be sad to see it go, but we feel the time is right for new owners to come in with fresh ideas.”
Ryan Bassett, Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale, said the pub represents “an exciting opportunity to take on a freehold wet-led business with strong local support and plenty of potential for growth.”
He added: “The current owners have been fantastic custodians since 2016, renovating large parts of the site and creating a true community hub. We encourage interested parties to get in touch to discuss this fantastic opportunity further.”
For full details, visit the property listing at www.christie.com/3259165.
