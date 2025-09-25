SHOCKING video footage has emerged from the Liberal Democrat party conference which appears to show Newton Abbot’s MP urging former Prime Minister Tony Blair to die.
The politician is one of hundreds appearing to sing along to a radically different version of American Pie by Don McClean.
The video, exclusively obtained by the Mid-Devon Advertiser, seems to show Martin Wrigley MP singing the words ‘Tony Blair can f*** off and die’ to the tune of the American singer’s 1971 hit.
The Mid-Devon Advertiser has approached MP Martin Wrigley for comment, as well as The Liberal Democrat Party and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
The Lib Dem MP, who was elected to parliament in 2024, attended the party’s autumn conference in Bournemouth, which took place from September 20 to 23.
