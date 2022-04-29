MP accused of watching pornography in Commons named

The MP accused of watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons has been named as Tiverton and Honiton MP Neil Parish.

The Tory Chief Whip confirmed today that Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative party while an investigation is carried out.

The allegations emerged during a closed meeting to discuss sexual harassment, in which two female fellow Tory MPs have claimed they witnessed an MP watching porn on his mobile during a Select Committee meeting.

It quickly emerged it was a fellow party member, although the Conservatives had refused to name him until today.

Mr Parish is said to be referring himself to the House of Commons’ Select Committee.

Before entering parliament, Mr Parish was an MEP for the south west between 1999 to 2009 and has a background in farming.

In a statement released by Mr Parish he said: “Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons.

“I will be cooperating fully with any investigation, and whilst it is ongoing I will continue to perform my duties as MP for Tiverton and Honiton.