Community-minded villagers are needed to help make a difference in Horndon and Mary Tavy.
A poster campaign has been launched to recruit new members of Mary Tavy Parish Council to continue improving life for residents.
Cllr Paul Reid said: “The parish council is struggling to attract and retain members. It should have nine councillors but often only has six or seven.
“It’s difficult to co-opt new members and concerning that, with over 700 on the electoral register for Mary Tavy, we can’t find nine willing to be councillors.”
He said councillors fill potholes, paint the bus shelter and increase biodiversity in the cemetery.
Cllr Reid is asking for new project ideas and why new councillors are being deterred to be emailed to him: [email protected]
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