Police are warning kind-hearted people that giving to street beggars at Christmas could be inadvertently fuelling criminality.
Devon and Cornwall Police say that what appears to be a needy, hungry homeless person asking generous passers-by for money at Christmas could in fact be a criminal.
They say there is a rise in beggars on the streets during the festive season, some of whom could be involved in organised crime gangs operating throughout the South West.
The warning comes after police arrested a 37-year-old man from the Bristol area in Tavistock yesterday (Wednesday, December 3) for several offences in relation to vagrancy and anti-social behaviour.
No charge has yet been made or court summons issued.
A police spokesman said: “There is an rise in this activity by organised gangs at this time of year due to the increased footfall in our towns and they are preying on the good, charitable nature of our residents.
“As this incident evidences, the individuals involved are regularly housed.
“By giving to people on the street you can indirectly cause more harm by funding substance misuse or paying into organised criminal activity which can include trafficking and exploitation offences.
“We appeal to the public to refrain from giving money or other items to individuals begging as this prevents them from engaging with support services in the area.”
Anyone who has concerns for the welfare of a person on the streets is advised to report this the local authority and if there are also concerns regarding criminality this can be reported to tell us at Report | Devon & Cornwall Police
