Police urge vigilance over raves this bank holiday weekend
DEVON and Cornwall Police are urging local people to look out for signs of raves as the bank holiday weekend approaches.
A police spokesperson said: ‘As the August bank holiday weekend approaches the risk of trespass, unlawful encampments, wildfire and unlicensed music events (raves) increases.
‘Although we have no specific information regarding these issues Devon and Cornwall police rural affairs team are asking landowners, rural businesses, and members of the public to be vigilant.
‘The risk of wildfire is still present despite the recent wet weather and the use of BBQ’s and campfires should be avoided and are prohibited in many areas such as Bodmin Moor and Dartmoor. As well as being an offence, driving a vehicle off the road can cause long grass to ignite from a hot exhaust.’
The police said that the recent unlicensed music event at Davidstow on Bodmin Moor caused significant impacts on the environment, the livestock and to the community.
A rave or unlicensed music event is a gathering where loud music is played over several hours or even days causing serious harm to the environment and disruption to communities and businesses.
The police advise looking out for an unusual increase in road traffic, social media advertising raves, vehicles carrying sound equipment, anything unusual or out of place or large gatherings of people late at night in farmland, open countryside or abandoned buildings.
If you are concerned that a rave is being planned in your local area, call 101 to report it or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11 or via their website.
