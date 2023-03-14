Police were out patrolling in West Devon over the past week, undeterred by an assault on a police officer.
Patrols by Tavistock-based officers took place in Lifton, Hatherleigh, North Tawton and Tavistock.
Sector inspector Chris Conway was out on the streets of Hatherleigh last weekend.
Meanwhile, other officers had a presencel in Lifton on Saturday night, attemping to locate a man on an e-scooter, reported to be causing problems.
'If or when we locate him using it on a highway the scooter will be seized,' said the police on their Facebook page.
The neighbourhood team have also been patrolling in Bannawell Street where there have been incidents of anti-social behaviour and vandalism.
Police officers in Tavistock and Okehampton have also been called out to deal with mental health emergencies over the past week.
Officers were also out patrolling Dartmoor, where issues include thefts from cars at beauty spots and sheep worrying.
Posting on their Facebook page, West Devon Police said: 'Despite challenges with the weather, mental health incidents, and another assault on police this week, Okehampton Police and Tavistock Police continue to patrol West Devon during every shift.
'Each team submits a picture every week (as its not practicable to document everywhere we patrol) and we try to give a fairly even geographical spread. 448 square miles is a big patch to cover and if you would like your village to feature as one of our seven, let us know!
'We hope you enjoy this weeks selection of Tavistock, the A30, North Tawton, Hatherleigh, Lifton and Dartmoor.'