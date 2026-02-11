Police are asking for help from the public in finding an Okehampton man.
Devon and Cornwall Police have issued an appeal to people to help them trace Timothy Hood in connection with a failure to comply with a community order.
Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to call police.
A police spokesman said: “We are seeking help from the public to trace a 39-year-old wanted man from Okehampton.
“Timothy Hood is sought in connection with a failure to comply with a community order.”
Officers are carrying out enquiries, but also appealing to the public for any sightings or information as to his whereabouts.
Hood is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and with dark brown hair.
He is also known to frequent Newton Abbot and Exeter.
Anyone who sees Hood is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999 quoting crime reference number 50250247143.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.