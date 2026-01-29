Police have issued a warning notice to a countryside hunt group after complaints about anti-social behaviour and trespass.
The force is also asking for information on any illegal fox hunting. Only trail hunting is allowed under law.
Devon & Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team have issued a community protection Warning notice (CPW) to a hunt group within the force area.
A CPW is a formal, written notice warning individuals about behaviour which is believed to be causing unreasonable and/or persistent disruption to the community.
The unnamed hunt group received the warning on Thursday, January 15, and must now adhere to a series of conditions set out in the notice.
A police spokesman said: “We hope that this sends a clear message to hunt groups that anti-social behaviour, trespassing on private land or any other illegal activity will not be tolerated.
“There is no place for illegal hunting in Devon and Cornwall. Anyone who has witnessed illegal hunting activity or anti-social behaviour (such as trespass, harassment or hounds out of control) is encouraged to report it to us.”
The CPW conditions the hunt is subject to now include, but are not limited, to notifying local police of trail hunting activity, hunt meets or training events in advance.
They must also keeping hounds under close control at all times and gain written permission from the landowner before venturing onto privately-owned land.
Another condition is to refrain from blocking or causing disruption to highways.
Finally, the hunt must not cause nuisance, annoyance, harm or distress (through words, or actions) to any member of the public or employees of Devon & Cornwall Police.
Failure to comply with these conditions could result in further action being taken, including a stricter community protection notice or prosecution.
Anyone with information on illegal hunting is asked to fill in a form on the police website or by calling 101.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.