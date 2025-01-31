CRACKING down on the “wicked issue” of shoplifting will become a police priority as officers across Devon embark on a new five-year plan.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, made the pledge as she launched her new strategy for policing.
A new reporting system is to be trialled in Torquay to help officers combat retail crime faster.
“It will mean police can target those prolific individuals, because it’s the same people doing it multiple times,” she said.
Torbay MP Steve Darling has already highlighted theft from shops as a “wicked issue” facing traders. He said only the “tip of the iceberg” is ever reported to police, because traders find it too difficult to report shoplifting.
“This must be tackled seriously. Our high streets are facing tough times,” he said.
Ms Hernandez said the crackdown on shoplifters is one of the biggest items she is taking into her budget, which is being considered by the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel.
Her comments come as the British Retail Consortium, which represents more than 200 major retailers, said shoplifting is “out of control” across the country.
The industry body told the BBC that thefts are becoming increasingly brazen and violent. In the 12 months to September last year, thefts cost retailers £2 billion.
Violence and abuse against shop workers rose by 50 per cent, with more than 2,000 such incidents recorded on average per day.
Ms Hernandez said: “People who run a business want to feel excited about coming to work. The last thing they want to see is their own products being lifted from their shop, and then feeling like nothing’s going to happen about it.
“One of the biggest things I’m taking into the budget this year is a proper reporting system for shopkeepers, so they can put a package together of what’s happened and send it straight through to the police.”
Other priorities in the five-year plan are drugs and alcohol, serious violence and antisocial behaviour. There will also be “renewed focus” on rural crime including preventing livestock and equipment theft.
Ms Hernandez went on: “I want a police force that our communities can trust and be proud of – one that is fair, efficient, and relentless in its fight against crime and pursuit of justice.
“I will be unrelenting in holding the chief constable to account for making the improvements our residents want and deserve to see.”
