Devon & Cornwall Police are asking for help to identify a man in connection with the theft of valuable gold rings from a Dartmouth shop.
A man entered The Remarkable Goldsmiths in Foss Street and selected two engraved nine carat gold rings before leaving without paying.
The rings, one rose gold and the other yellow gold, are worth £400 each.
The theft happened on June 7 and police would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Please call police with information on 101, or via their website https://tinyurl.com/4u2wpe7f quoting reference number 50230171399.