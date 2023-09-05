The see-saw at St Ann’s Chapel has been removed following a Calstock Parish Council report which revealed its reported tenuous condition meant that it was close to being condemned.
Calstock Parish Council stated on their website: “It is with regret we have had to remove the see saw at St Ann’s Chapel. It was on the threshold of being condemned in our ROSPA safety reports and after some consultation is just not feasible to try to repair. We will look at replacing the item as soon as we can.”
For more information visit: www.calstockparishcouncil.gov.uk/