A project to create an open green space with wildlife and social value has taken a step forward with a nature survey.
Led by Dousland resident Carolyn Tiley, a group of villagers has been supporting the project to enhance the Helen Rowett Memorial Garden environment to encourage use by the community.
The group has been reporting to the owner of the garden Burrator Parish Council which looks after the long narrow grassy area as a village asset donated by Helen Rowett, nature lover, academic, philanthropist and artist.
A survey of residents found many did not know it existed or what it was for and few knew it was a public garden for residents. They said they would use it if it had more seating, flowers and events.
One of the most popular ideas has been to attract wildlife to increase biodiversity through planting pollinator plants to increase butterflies, bees and invertebrates and make it more attractive to villagers.
Carolyn Tiley, group leader, said: “We needed a baseline to measure the success of any actions we take to enhance the garden for wildlife. So volunteers surveyed the area, finding 14 species of trees, and another 60 plant species.
“There are very few flowering plants in the garden, particularly in the areas which are mowed short, and little diversity of plants, but we are fortunate to have some beautiful mature trees – a horse chestnut, silver birch, oaks and beech. Unfortunately, we found very few insects, despite having borrowed bug hunting equipment from the Devon Wildlife Trust. No bugs means no birds, no hedgehogs and no bats.
“The plan, supported by Devon Wildlife Trust’s Emma Thomas, is to allow some grass by the Burrator Road hedge to grow longer before cutting and increasing the number of plant species to be found by adding more flowering plants, with a long season of interest. The effect of this should be to increase insect activity in the garden and make it a more attractive place for people. Wildlife spaces will also be created with bug hotels.”
The plans can be seen at this link: https://burrator.gov.uk/proposal-for-helen-rowett-memorial-garden-dousland/