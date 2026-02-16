Twenty homes could be built on grazing land at Halwill Junction.
AHA Designs has submitted a planning application to Torridge District Council on behalf of a Mrs Potter for land at Holy Lane Farm, a short distance from the centre of the village.
The homes, eight of which would be ‘affordable’ and 12 open market, are proposed for an area of 1.9 hectares which would include a nature area, intended to improve biodiversity, on an area which is 11 per cent of the site.
The land is currently used for equine purposes.
Planning documents indicate that the site is next to a development of ten open market residential dwellings which have now been completed, sold and occupied.
Some objections have been raised from nearby residents over the construction work and the creation of a new access road creating increased traffic and noise, encroachment on the natural landscape and drainage issues.
The grid reference for the land is 243893 100369 and the reference to find the planning application on the Torridge District Council website is 1/0020/2026/FULM.
