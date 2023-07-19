A CONTROVERSIAL planning application appeal to reduce the number of affordable homes on a new-build site has been rejected.
The developers of Bridge View, a new housing site on Church Lane, Calstock put in a new planning application to reduce the number of affordable homes on the site from 15 to 10. This appeal was put in as a result of concerns about financial viability and developers not being able to afford to include the original 15 homes.
Calstock Parish Council supported the application to reduce the number of affordable homes earlier in the year to ensure that some affordable homes were provided in the development for local people. However, this appeal has been rejected by Cornwall Council.