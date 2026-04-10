PLANS to convert a 16th-century Sandford pub into homes have been thrown out.
Landlord Nick Silk had sought permission to turn The Lamb Inn’s main building, the Lamb Barn next to it and the Dowrich Room at the rear into three three-bedroom houses. There would have been no car parking available.
He wanted to retire, the Grade II listed pub had “not been a viable business” since the Covid-19 pandemic despite efforts to diversify income, and nobody made an offer to buy it for two and a half years, planning documents had argued.
The Lamb Inn was last bought for £500,000 in 2017 and was put up for sale in July 2022 for £795,000, with the price then dropping to £775,000 and later £675,000.
Mid Devon District Council refused the plans on the basis that the loss of pub would “damage the settlement’s ability to meet its day-to-day needs” and result in a “significant change to the existing long-established use of the building as a public house”.
“Whilst it would not result in the total loss of a pub facility in the village, due to the provision of guest accommodation, function room and skittle alley, The Lamb Inn does provide a very different offer and wider range of community facility than the other public house in the village (Rose and Crown),” said a council spokesperson.
“Therefore, this would result in the loss of those services in the village.”
They added that it had been “demonstrated” the pub was still economically viable and the marketing price had been “too high and not set at a reasonable price”.
“The public benefits of the scheme i.e. three dwellings, would only provide a modest public benefit which would not outweigh the identified harm to the significance of the designated heritage assets,” the spokesperson added.
Mid Devon District Council received as many as 125 letters objecting to the proposals from members of the public.
Since the plans were submitted, a campaign to save The Lamb Inn was launched and is now a registered community benefit society. It aims to bring the pub into community ownership.
The Lamb Inn has also been recognised by the council as an “asset of community value”.
It means if the owner wants to sell it, community groups can pause the sale for six months to try to buy it.
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