A TEMPORARY caravan site is planned at New House, Martin Farm, Whiddon Down, for five caravans, motorhomes and trailer tents for 12 months. Notification of the use has been made by the Caravan and Camping Club (through Marc Kella) as an exempted campsite.
This means a site can be given permission to operate without a site licence or the need to apply for planning permission. The exemption certificate allows a recreational organisation to camp or caravan on land under certain circumstances. Details of site can be found under reference number 3501/23/CCN on the West Devon Borough Council (WDBC) website planning portal. Comments can be made by Thursday, November 16.
The creation of a two-bedroom holiday let home is planned by Messers Coppen and Lovie on land at Rumleigh House, Rumleigh, Bere Alston. They have applied for planning permission for a partial rebuild, and conversion of an existing building with parking. Details can be seen on the WDBC website at reference 3407/23/FUL. The deadline for comments is Thursday, November 16.
Conditional approval has been granted for a proposed annexe for a farm worker’s temporary accommodation at the bungalow, Battens Farm, Bere Alston, ref: 4451/22/FUL.