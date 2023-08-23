Tavistock AFC is on the lookout for a skilled and dedicated physio to support its first team players and coaching staff and keep them fit and healthy during the new, upcoming season.
The club is seeking someone with experience in sports physiotherapy and a passion for helping athletes to reach their full potential. The physio will be responsible for injury prevention, rehabilitation and ensuring players are in top form — both physically and mentally.
If you’re up for the challenge, reach out manager Stuart Henderson, where his contact number can be accessed using the following web link: https://shorturl.at/hsU58